WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the most savage mic moments of 2021. The list includes some epic promos from the likes of Bobby Lashley, Roman Reigns, The Miz, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and more. Check it out below.

WWE champion Big E introduced the Iowa Hawkeyes in their game against the Michigan Wolverines during yesterday’s College Gameday. Big E attended Iowa and even played defensive end for the team. Check it out below.