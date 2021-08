WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown. The list includes Finn Balor confronting Roman Reigns, Nakamura and Boogz picking up a win in tag team action, Becky Lynch’s return and more.

Speaking of Lynch’s return…The Man took to Twitter to comment on SmackDown’s rise in television ratings. She writes, “Ratings Rebecca.” Check it out below.