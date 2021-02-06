WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown. The list includes Roode and Ziggler defeating Gable and Otis, Hulk Hogan’s appearance, Bayley besting Ruby Riott, Cesaro tapping out Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens hitting a surprise stunner on Roman Reigns, and more.

Superstar Bianca Belair took to Twitter to comment on a recently leaked photo of her hugging Rhea Ripley backstage shortly after her Royal Rumble victory. The EST writes, “This picture is worth a thousand words!”