WWE “Top 10” SmackDown Moments, Braun Strowman Hypes Swamp Fight

WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown. List includes Asuka and Nikki Cross teaming up, Cesaro defeating Big E, Lacey Evans getting the best of Naomi, Braun Strowman looking strong ahead of Extreme Rules, AJ Styles retaining the I.C. title and more.

Speaking of Strowman…the Universal champion hyped his Swamp Fight against Bray Wyatt on Twitter by writing, “There is no greater sorrow than to recall happiness in times of misery!! #ImComingHome”