WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time looking at some of the most iconic moments in the history of the Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Rock feud. The list includes their showdowns at WrestleMania 15, WrestleMania 17, and WrestleMania 19, as well as the early days of their rivalry when The Great one was in the Nation of Domination.

“King” Xavier Woods took to Twitter to comment on the seven year anniversary of the New Day’s debut. Woods writes, “Sometimes you get lucky enough to come across people who fit inside your Venn diagram of ridiculous interest. That’s what I found with @TrueKofi @WWEBigE & I’m a much better person for knowing them.”