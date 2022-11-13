WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments in the record-breaking tag team title reign of the Usos, who just surpassed the New Day for having the longest reign in WWE history. Check out the full list below.

WWE has also released an old video showing top superstars Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) recording the introduction for their classic Shield theme.