WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring 20 of the greatest moments in the career of current Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. The list includes the Tribal Chief defeating the Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, his return at SummerSlam 2020, his multiple title reigns, and many more. Check it out below.

WWE superstar Sheamus recently got married. The Celtic Warrior shared a photo on Twitter of his groomsmen party, which included Drew McIntyre, and AEW’s Claudio and Miro. Check out the photo below.