WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring 20 of the greatest moments in the career of the Animal Batista. Watch below and revisit some of the former world champion’s greatest moments, including his monumental face turn on Triple H, winning the Royal Rumble, and much more.

NBA legend Charles Barkley made special mention to WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns on the latest edition of NBA on TNT. Barkley name dropped a bunch of top wrestlers in the industry from both AEW and WWE before shouting “Acknowledge Me” to the rest of the panel. WWE retweeted the moment out, which you can see below.