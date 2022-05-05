Last night’s AEW Dynamite saw world champion Adam Page say he will destroy CM Punk when they square-off at the May 29th Double or Nothing PPV. The Hangman even added that he will not allow Punk to once again pay tribute to Bret Hart, something Punk has done since his first AEW matchup. Punk responded on Twitter with, “Destroy? Sharpshooter it is.”

IMPACT superstar Deonna Purrazzo took to Twitter after losing the ROH women’s championship to Mercedes Martinez in the main event of Dynamite last night, which was also the Virtuosa’s debut match for AEW. She writes, “Win, lose, draw… I am proud. Thank you @TonyKhan.”