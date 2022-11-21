WWE issued an announcement today to tout early success for the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

WWE noted that ticket sales for The Rumble have broken the company’s previous record for the largest gate in the event’s 36-year history.

“Over the weekend, Royal Rumble surpassed the $5M mark and previous record holder from 2017 – the last time the event was held at San Antonio’s AlamoDome. This carries a 2022 trend into 2023 where WWE set gate records for many of its events, including WrestleMania, Extreme Rules and Crown Jewel,” WWE wrote.

This is in line with what WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan stated during the recent WWE Q3 earnings call.

“Looking ahead to 2023, in January we head to San Antonio for the Royal Rumble. This Royal Rumble ticket sales have already surpassed the ticket sales of our second highest grossing Royal Rumble of all time, which was this past January’s Rumble in St. Louis. In terms of ticket sales for San Antonio, to-date, we have a gross gate revenue exceeding $4.6 million, which puts us on track to make Royal Rumble 2023, our highest grossing rumble in WWE history,” Khan told investors.

The 2023 Royal Rumble will take place on Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as part of The Alamodome’s 30th anniversary celebration. The event will feature the 30-man Royal Rumble Match and the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match with the winners earning title shots at WrestleMania 39.

