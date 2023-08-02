WWE touted WrestleMania 39, generating $215 million in revenue for the Los Angelos Region earlier this year, setting a new company record. WWE issued the following:

WrestleMania Generates $215 Million for Los Angeles region

WWE today announced that WrestleMania generated $215 million in economic impact for the Los Angeles region this past April, according to a study conducted by Applied Analysis. This marks a new company record breaking last year’s $206.5 million in economic impact for the Dallas/Arlington region.

Since 2016, WrestleMania has generated more than $1.2 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event.

A capacity crowd of 161,892 fans attended WWE’s pop-culture extravaganza over the course of two nights last April at SoFi Stadium, making it the highest-grossing and most-attended event in WWE history. Key highlights from the study include:

By continuing to broaden the week’s schedule of events, out-of-town visitors stayed an average of 4.1 nights in Los Angeles.

More than half of attendees traveled to Los Angeles from outside of southern California, with 15% of attendees traveling in from international markets.

Visitors had an annual average income of more than $100K.

Next year, WrestleMania will take place Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. Tickets go on-sale Friday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. Ticket pre-registration for the two-day event is now available.