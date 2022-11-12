The 20th Annual WWE Tribute to The Troops was taped tonight from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana after the Veteran’s Day edition of SmackDown on FOX went off the air.

Below are full spoilers for the 2022 Tribute to The Troops:

* Braun Strowman defeated LA Knight

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated Emma and Tamina Snuka

* Sheamus, Ricochet and Drew McIntyre defeated Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

WWE has not announced the 2022 Troops Tribute air date as of this writing, but it was noted during SmackDown commentary that the special will air next month some time.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on the 2022 WWE Tribute to The Troops.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.