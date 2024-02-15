On Thursday, WWE and UFC announced that the companies have agreed to a five-year live event partnership with OCVIBE Honda Center. The following was issued:

UFC and WWE Among Marquee Events at OCVIBE Honda Center to Host UFC 298: VOLKANOVSKI vs TOPURIA Sat., Feb. 17 Followed by WWE Monday Night Raw on Feb. 19

ANAHEIM, Calif. and NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 15, 2024 – OCVIBE, a one-of-a-kind, immersive sports and entertainment district centered around Honda Center in Anaheim, California, today announced a first-of-its-kind five-year live event partnership with UFC and WWE, two of the world’s most iconic sports and entertainment brands.

Starting this year, UFC and WWE will bring at least three events each to Honda Center through 2028. Fans coming to Anaheim over the next five years will see a variety of events ranging from UFC’s must-watch championship Pay Per Views and compelling Fight Nights, to WWE’s spectacular arena shows, including electrifying live TV programs such as Raw and SmackDown.

Additionally, both UFC and WWE will join the inaugural lineup of marquee events at OCVIBE offering fans thrilling non-stop action featuring explosive match-ups with the world’s best mixed martial artists in UFC and the incredible athleticism and epic storytelling of the larger-than-life Superstars in WWE. OCVIBE and UFC will also collaborate to host additional activities, such as viewing parties, where the district’s immersive tech innovations and broad selection of eclectic dining and nightlife options currently in development will create UFC fan experiences far above other sports and entertainment destinations across the country.

“Hosting UFC and WWE at the iconic Honda Center allows us to bring some of the most electric live experiences to the residents of Orange County,” said Bill Foltz, CEO of OCVIBE. “The infectious excitement of these events will only become more powerful as we reimagine the downtown experience for Orange County at OCVIBE, creating a magnetic destination for entertainment, sports, and culture.”

The partnership comes to life this President’s Day weekend, as Honda Center hosts UFC 298: VOLKANOVSKI vs TOPURIA on Sat., Feb. 17followed by WWE Monday Night Raw on Feb. 19. Honda Center will become the first venue to host back-to-back UFC and WWE events as part of a dedicated sports and entertainment offering since UFC and WWE merged under TKO Group Holdings in 2023.

“For nearly 20 years, Honda Center has been one of UFC’s most favorite venues to visit,” said Peter Dropick, Executive Vice President, UFC Event Development and Operations. “The Samueli Family and Honda Center team have been amazing hosts and have helped us put on some of the most memorable UFC events ever. Now the creation of OCVIBE will take the fan experience to the next level with all the innovative ways they will be able to activate around UFC and WWE events in one destination.”

UFC has a longstanding relationship with Honda Center and the city of Anaheim dating back to April 2006, when Honda Center hosted its first UFC event, UFC 59. Since then, many of the biggest names in UFC history have competed at Honda Center, including Daniel Cormier, Matt Huges, Jon Jones, Brock Lesnar, Chuck Liddell, Stipe Miocic, BJ Penn, Ronda Rousey, and Cain Velasquez. UFC also holds the record for the highest-grossing event ever at Honda Center, with UFC 270: NGANNOU VS. GANE, which recorded a gate of $5.29 million and attracted a sold-out crowd of 17,387 in Jan. 2022. This Saturday’s UFC 298: VOLKANOVSKI vs TOPURIA will mark the tenth UFC event Honda Center has hosted, the most of any venue in the United States outside of Las Vegas.

Over the past 30 years, Honda Center has been proud to host over 60 WWE events. Monday Night Raw this Feb. 19 will be WWE’s 64th event at Honda Center, with many more to follow.

