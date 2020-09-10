WWE has indicated that Bray Wyatt will introduce a new puppet to the Firefly Fun House during Friday’s SmackDown on FOX.

As we’ve noted, Wyatt announced a new Firefly Fun House segment for Friday’s show and said a “new friend” will be introduced. WWE posted a teaser for the segment today and said Wyatt will be revealing an “all-new creation” tomorrow night.

This week’s SmackDown will also feature WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy defending against AJ Styles, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley speaking on last week’s attack on Sasha Banks.

Stay tuned for updates on Friday’s SmackDown. Below is WWE’s new teaser on Wyatt:

Bray Wyatt to unveil newest creation on “The Firefly Funhouse” A new member will be added to “The Firefly Funhouse” gang, as Bray Wyatt is set to unveil an all-new creation on SmackDown. Wyatt has been absent since The Fiend’s Universal Championship loss at WWE Payback. In the wake of defeat, what new creature will “The Pied Piper of Puppets” reveal? Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see the latest addition to “The Firefly Funhouse.”

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.