– The following WWE Main Event matches were taped last night at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego to air on Thursday’s Hulu episode:

* Jeff Hardy vs. Shelton Benjamin

* The Viking Raiders vs. Lucha House Party

You can click here for spoilers from last night’s Main Event tapings.

– Keith Lee worked a dark match before last night’s RAW in San Diego, squashing another local enhancement talent. There’s no word yet on the identity of this victim, but we will keep you updated.

You can click here for backstage news on why Lee has been booked in dark matches as of late. Below is video from last night’s match, which reportedly saw Lee work as a heel again:

Keith Lee just demolished some poor jabroni in the dark match. Whole match was like 90 seconds…. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/R7AsLqlL2u — Rob Powell (@ZumbaPowerHour) August 23, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.