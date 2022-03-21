It appears the days of WWE having WrestleMania be a one-night show is over as the company wants the event being held over the course of two nights to be a permanent thing.

WWE first held the show over two nights in 2020 for WrestleMania 36 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and not having any fans in attendance. They continued that trend last year and this year.

During the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Dave Meltzer talked about the situation.

“I think WrestleMania is gonna be a 2-night thing going forward,” Meltzer said. “I think was the first step to see will people buy and they bought in good enough numbers. Did it sell out first day, were the original numbers gigantic? No, but it’s fine. It’s a big stadium. It wasn’t gonna be easy to sell it out two straight days.” Meltzer continued, “They haven’t announced 2 days for next year but I think it’s better to go for 2 days. It’s just the nature of what WrestleMania has become. There’s more money to be made and it’s better for the shows…” “I talked to people there and they certainly gave me the impression that the idea is 2 days going forward. They always can change their mind based on what happens. I think that they all thought that 7-hour show just doesn’t work. That’s more tiring than the 2 days.”

