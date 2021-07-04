A new report has surfaced saying that WWE had major interest in one of IMPACT Wrestling’s top stars.

According to Fightful Select, WWE and NXT were both looking at Moose during his free agency period earlier this year, with the hope that they could fast-track him to the main roster. However, IMPACT made a huge play to re-sign him before WWE could properly negotiate so the WWE offer was never officially made.

Moose is set to take on Chris Sabin in a singles-contest at the upcoming Slammiverssary pay per view.