AEW star and current FTW champion Brian Cage issued a short statement on Twitter earlier today questioning why he and fellow team Taz member Ricky Starks are not on the poster for the upcoming Fyter Fest (night one) television special from Austin, Texas.

The Machine declares that he and Starks are very popular in Texas, and that there match is currently the only official bout announced for the special, which is even more of a reason they should be included. He states, @starkmanjones vs cage only match announced and can’t get on poster after selling out. Ricky’s hone town, and Austin is the wrestling tent that I built.”

@starkmanjones vs cage only match announced and can't get on poster after selling out. Ricky's hone town, and Austin is the wrestling tent that I built. #wrestlecircus https://t.co/Zj0ZCIyuZO — Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) July 4, 2021

Night one of the two-night special has officially sold out.