WWE racked up two wins in The 4th Annual Hashtag Sports Awards.

The ceremony was held on Tuesday night at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, and was hosted by The New Day’s Kofi Kingston.

WWE won in the “Emerging: Best Engagement Through NFTs or Digital Collectibles” category. They went up against the NBA All-Star 2022 Shoppable Citywide Art Gallery, Sorare, Fanplay x New Jersey Devils, and Fan Controlled Football + Ballerz NFT Collective.

WWE also won in the “Emerging: Best NIL Program for Brand, Agency or Tech” category for their Next In Line program for collegiate athletes. WWE went up against Candy Digital’s Sweet Futures, Playmaker’s NIL Program, OneTeam Partners & Fanatics’ College NIL Jersey Program, and U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee’s Team USA Athlete Marketing Platform for LA 2028.

WWE was nominated for a third award but they did not win. The “Fan Experience: Best Use of Technology” was won by the Drone Racing League. WWE was nominated for ThunderDome, and the other nominees in that category were Pixellot’s AI-Automation to the Ball Park, Second Spectrum by Genius Sports: Powering Immersive Broadcast Experiences, Atlanta Falcons & Judo Use Flexible Technology to Advance Fans’ Gameday Experience, and LiveLike’s Audience Engagement Platform Activating Audiences.

WWE also won two awards at The 3rd Annual Hashtag Sports Awards in 2021 – the “Brands & Partnerships: Most Creative Partnership (Without an Athlete or Influencer)” award for WWE ThunderDome and their partnership with The Famous Group, and the “Impact: Gender Equality In Sports” award for WWE’s first-ever no makeup shoot.

Below are a few photos of The New Day at last night’s awards ceremony, along with the announcements on WWE’s awards:

Congrats to our Founder and CEO Keirsten Sires on her "Next Up" Award win at the @HashtagSports Sports Awards! Here she is with Awards hosts @truekofi and @AustinCreedWins. #HSAwards pic.twitter.com/eaxbZhjzAd — 2aDays (@2aDays_Ratings) July 13, 2022

Congrats to the winner of Best Engagement Through NFTs or Digital Collectibles: WWE 🏆 @WWE 2022 #HSAwards | Presented with @budweiserusa pic.twitter.com/bJKadjZDoL — Hashtag Sports (@HashtagSports) July 13, 2022

Congrats to the winner of Best NIL Program (Brand, Agency, or Tech): WWE Next in Line 🏆 @WWE 2022 #HSAwards | Presented with @budweiserusa pic.twitter.com/VTjbv6xDWK — Hashtag Sports (@HashtagSports) July 13, 2022

