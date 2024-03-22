The complete schedule for WWE World at WrestleMania XL has been announced.

WWE and Fanatics have unveiled the full schedule of events and appearances for WrestleMania XL Week, a five-day interactive fan experience that will emanate from the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA. from April 4 through April 8.

Among the events and appearances scheduled at WWE World during WrestleMania XL week are the “Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal” Documentary Panel, which will feature Big E., Natalya, JoJo, and Taylor Rotunda, as well as the WWE Mattel Elite Squad Panel featuring CM Punk, and The Pat McAfee Show with Paul “Triple H” Levesque and others.

WWE World at WrestleMania tickets available now

WWE and Fanatics Events, the live and special event division of Fanatics, have officially announced details for WWE World at WrestleMania, a five-day interactive fan experience taking place from Thursday, April 4 through Monday, April 8 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. Tickets are available now, ranging between $30 and $300.

WWE World at WrestleMania will feature a variety of immersive experiences for fans including a central main stage that will host roundtable discussions with top WWE Superstars, a WWE 2K24 gaming tournament, live podcast recordings, live memorabilia and autograph sales through Fanatics Live, and the largest WWE Superstore in WrestleMania history. The event will also feature and meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars and Legends, in addition to immersive exhibits and memorabilia honoring WrestleMania’s 40-year history.

LIVE CONTENT AT WWE WORLD

Thursday, April 4

* WWE2K Showdown

–First-ever WWE 2K24 Gaming Tournament featuring WWE Superstars Xavier Woods, The Miz, R-Truth, Zelina Vega, Bayley and more!

* WWE World Main Stage

–Hear from “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

Friday, April 5

* Pat McAfee Show Live

–Live broadcast of the must-see Pat McAfee Show featuring special guest, Triple H

* Up Up Down Down Live Stream

–The Up Up Down Down live stream featuring WWE Superstars Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze and more!

* WWE World Main Stage

–Hear from Becky Lynch and the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Saturday, April 6

* Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal Documentary Panel

–Panel discussion on WWE’s newest documentary on Peacock featuring Big E, Natalya, JoJo, Taylor Rotunda plus surprises you won’t want to miss!

* WWE World Main Stage

–Hear from Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton

Sunday, April 7

* The Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards

–The Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards is LIVE from WWE World and hosted by Cathy Kelley and Big E with special appearances by WWE Superstars!

* WWE Mattel Elite Squad Panel featuring CM Punk

–Hear from CM Punk and Mattel personalities discuss Mattel products

* WWE World Main Stage

–Hear from WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley

Monday, April 8

* Pat McAfee Show Live

–Live broadcast of the must-see Pat McAfee Show featuring WWE Superstars

* WWE World Main Stage

–Hear from Bianca Belair and Jey Uso

WWE WORLD SHOW FEATURES

Superstar Row:

Meet your favorite WWE Superstars in person! Superstar Row will feature a selection of Superstars available for you to meet and have your photo taken with. Superstars will be announced leading up to the event. Please note that you must purchase a VIP Ticket to meet any of our VIP Superstars.

Autograph Stages:

Your favorite Superstars will provide the WWE Universe with a once-in-a-lifetime chance to get autographs. This will include one free autograph per person. Fans can either bring an item for autographing or an autograph mat will be provided.

Kids Zone:

Find family-fun activities in the WWE Kid Zone! Get your face painted, play your favorite carnival games, bust a move on the dance floor, and even participate in the DIY craft zone!

Tattoo Pavilion:

Take your fandom to the next level with our friends from Ink Fusion Empire. Take your pick from one of our pre-designed tattoos and get inked up at WWE World!

WrestleMania Superstore:

Visit the WrestleMania Superstore, located within WWE World, for the largest selection of WrestleMania XL merchandise, an all-new Title Belt stand, exclusive Memorabilia and more. The WrestleMania Superstore is free and open to the public. No ticket is required for Superstore admission. A ticket to WWE World at WrestleMania does include access to the Superstore.

Superstar Entrance

Become a WWE Superstar and create your own entrance. Choose your entrance theme and walk down an official WWE set hyping up the crowd along the way. All entrances will be filmed and you can download yours to share with friends.