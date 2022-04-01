– The WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Michael Cole welcomes us to WrestleMania SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Erik, Ivar, Damian Priest, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Akira Tozawa, Drew Gulak, Reggie, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, R-Truth, Mansoor, Madcap Moss, Robert Roode, WWE United States Champion Finn Balor, WWE NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler, T-BAR, Tommaso Ciampa

We go right to the ring for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal as Cole sends us to a video package on the legendary WWE Hall of Famer. The RAW and SmackDown Superstars face off but the music interrupts and out comes WWE NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Cole shows us how Ziggler won the NXT Title from Bron Breakker and plugs The Steiners going into the WWE Hall of Fame tonight. Out next comes WWE United States Champion Finn Balor to a big pop.

Balor hits the ring and everyone starts going at it. Commander Azeez works on T-BAR. Reggie eliminates Akira Tozawa. Damian Priest eliminates Reggie as he’s taunting Tozawa. R-Truth taunts them but he gets eliminated by Priest next as fans boo. Drew Gulak works on T-BAR. Erik and Ivar double team Jinder Mahal. Jinder is eliminated by The Viking Raiders.

Shanky works on Cedric Alexander. Shelton Benjamin eliminates T-BAR. Priest works on Shelton in the corner now. Azeez works on dumping Ziggler but he hangs on and Roode makes the save. Drew Gulak and Madcap Moss go at it. Moss eliminates Gulak. Happy Baron Corbin comes down to cheer Moss on. Moss almost gets tossed. Tommaso Ciampa dumps Moss to the apron but he hangs on. Corbin is still distracting Moss. Ciampa with chops to Moss. Erik and Ivar work on Priest. Apollo Crews eliminates Cedric. Shelton tosses Crews to the apron but he hangs on. Azeez and Shelton go at it now. Azeez eliminates Shelton. Crews and Azeez celebrate but Erik and Ivar attack. Ciampa eliminates Mansoor. Erik and Ivar eliminate Apollo. Azeez eliminates Ivar. Shanky and Azeez eliminate Erik.

Shanky and Azeez face off now. They have words and then go at it. Moss is working on Balor. Priest is working on Roode. Azeez and Shanky both tumble over to the floor with help from other Superstars for the double elimination. Priest works on Balor but he hangs on and fights back. Ciampa stops on Ziggler. Roode works on Moss. Balor eliminates Priest.

It’s down to Ciampa, Ziggler, Balor, Roode and Moss now. Ziggler superkicks Ciampa off the apron to eliminate him. Roode with a Spinebuster to Moss. Balor fights off The Dirty Dawgs now. Ziggler and Roode try to dump Balor but Moss comes from behind and sends them all over. Ziggler and Roode are eliminated at the same time but Balor hangs on and brings himself back in. Moss and Balor briefly go at it until Moss eliminates him for the win.

Winner: Madcap Moss

– After the match, the music hits as Moss stands tall and celebrates with the Andre the Giant Memorial Trophy. Samantha Irvin announces Moss the winner as we go to replays. Moss takes the mic at ringside and says he did this all by himself. He looked up to Andre ever since he was a kid, Andre was his hero. Fans are chanting “you suck!” it appears. Moss tells a bad joke about Texas and the boos get louder. Moss laughs it up as the music resumes.

– We get a video showing what led to the next match.

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title: Angel vs. Humberto vs. Ricochet

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Los Lotharios – Angel and Humberto. The Los Lotharios Kiss Cam is activated and we see them plant a double kiss on a fan at ringside. The bell rings and Ricochet gets beat down. They unload on Ricochet in the corner. Humberto sits on Ricochet and bites on his hand. The double team continues as Angel hits a big running knee, then Humberto kicks the champ in the back.

Ricochet is frustrated now. He tell them to bring it and starts going to work. Ricochet takes them both down with a double hurricanrana. Ricochet goes to springboard in but Angel stops him and Angel leaps up with him, bringing him to the mat with a big top rope arm drag. Angel and Humberto are alone in the middle of the ring now. The cousins hug as fans boo and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the double teaming continues. Angel and Humberto put Ricochet back down and play to the crowd for boos, making easy work of the champ. Angel and Humberto both show frustration when they can’t put Ricochet away. Angel is going for the Wing Clipper but Humberto tries to steal the pin. Ricochet kicks out.

Angel and Humberto argue in the middle of the ring now. Ricochet with a big double crossbody from the top. Ricochet mounts offense on both challengers now as fans cheer him on. Ricochet dropkicks Angel, then drops Humberto for a standing moonsault but Angel makes the save just in time. All three competitors slowly recover now. Ricochet sends Humberto to the floor and drops Angel with an enziguri. Ricochet goes to the top but Angel grabs his leg to stop him.

Ricochet lands a big kick to Angel from the top. Ricochet climbs back up but Humberto stops him from the apron. Humberto climbs up and pounds on the champ. Ricochet blocks a superplex attempt, then slams Humberto onto Angel down below. Ricochet with a big 630 Splash to Angel, then he immediately rolls into the Recoil on Humberto for the pin to retain.

Winner: Ricochet

– After the match, Ricochet stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Ricochet raises the strap in the air now as fans cheer him on. Los Lotharios head up the ramp as Ricochet stares them down.

– Still to come, a look at Steve Austin and Kevin Owens. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a WrestleMania 38 video package for The KO Show with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin and Kevin Owens.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks

We go back to the ring and out comes Naomi and Sasha Banks. They hit the ring and pose on the apron as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Banks and Naomi are in the ring, along with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega, Natalya and Shayna Baszler, and Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. Irvin hypes the Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 38 this weekend. The bell rings and Carmella starts this non-title match off with Banks as the others look on.

Carmella has her mask on. She gets the upperhand on Banks and poses to boos. Banks comes back in with a knee from the apron but Vega is legal, and she hits Banks with a big knee strike. Vega keeps control for a quick pin attempt. Carmella tags back in and uses the ropes for a spider-like submission as the referee counts. Vega tags back in and connects with a knee in the corner.

Banks kicks out at 2. Carmella with another quick tag and pin attempt. Carmella talks some trash and grounds Banks as Naomi rallies from the apron. Carmella keeps talking trash until Banks drops her. Vega hits Naomi with a cheap shot to stop a tag. Naomi finally comes in and goes to work on Vega.

Carmella stops another pin attempt from happening. Carmella checks on Vega but Naomi drops them both and then kips-up for a pop. Banks tags in and they double team the champs in the same corner. Naomi tags in and hits her split-legged moonsault to Vega for the pin to win.

Winners: Sasha Banks and Naomi

– After the match, Banks and Naomi stand tall as the music hits. The other teams look on to end the segment.

– Still to come, Kayla Braxton paid a visit earlier today to Ronda Rousey’s training camp. We see footage of Rousey sparring in a ring with Shayna Baszler as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers thank Pitbull for his “I Feel Good” single being one of the WrestleMania 38 theme songs.

– We see video from earlier today of Kayla Braxton at Ronda Rousey’s wrestling ring. Rousey admits she’s been angry at SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair but she won’t let it get the best of her, until tomorrow night she’s just going to relax, hang out with her baby and family. Rousey says her family will be in the front row tomorrow night. Rousey says Flair can either tap out or get her arm ripped off and if that happens, she’ll give Flair’s arm to her family as a souvenir. Rousey says they’ll love it, believe her. Rousey turns and goes back to sparring with Shayna Baszler.

– Cole and McAfee send us to a video package for the SmackDown Women’s Title Match at WrestleMania Saturday.

– We go back to the stage and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Speaking from the stage, Flair says that video package was epic and she could watch it all day. She goes on about the pain she’s caused Rousey, then taunts Rousey for being so angry. Flair says no matter what she will destroy Flair. Fans begin the “What!?” treatment and Flair says she loves them too, then she throws a “Wooo!” at the crowd. Flair says Rousey is pretending like she has everything under control but we all know better. Flair says what is cool is Charlotte Flair, the 13-time champion, the most dominant woman in sports entertainment, every woman wanting to be her and every man wanting her, that’s cool. Fans boo. Flair says everyone wanting her autograph, or to take a selfie with her, beating Rousey to a pulp and walking out of WrestleMania still as the champion, that’s cool. The boos get louder now. Flair says if Rousey wants a lesson, stick with her tomorrow and Flair will take her to school and teach her what cool is all about. Flair says she’s got Rousey beat there also, bitch. The music starts back up as Flair raises the title in the air.

– Madcap Moss is backstage with the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy. Moss is suddenly terrified as Drew McIntyre’s sword appears near his face. It’s Happy Baron Corbin, not McIntyre. They have a laugh to end the segment.

– Still to come, a look at the WrestleMania 38 main event. Back to commercial.

– We get a video package on WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso vs. Rick Boogs

We go back to the ring and out comes Rick Boogs with his guitar. He begins to shred on the stage while we see Pat McAfee on top of the announce table, jamming along with Boogs. Austin Theory suddenly sneaks up and takes McAfee’s leg out, sending him down. McAfee chases Theory to the back and we get a replay. The camera cuts backstage to McAfee chasing Theory into the office of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. McAfee seethes and hits the door, then goes to leave but kicks it in.

A furious Vince suddenly comes through the door and yells at McAfee, asking him who the hell he thinks he is. Vince threatens to fire McAfee or cancel his WrestleMania match while Theory stands behind Vince. Vince tells McAfee to go do his job. We go back to the ring and Shinsuke Nakamura is waiting with Boogs as the SmackDown Tag Team Champions head to the ring – Jimmy Uso with Jey Uso. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cole is calming McAfee down at ringside. The bell rings and Uso goes at it with Boogs to start. Boogs overpowers early on and curls Jimmy as fans count with him and Nakamura cheers. Boogs with the tenth curl into a big powerslam. Boogs poses over Uso for a pop. Uso comes back and sends Boogs shoulder-first into the ring post.

Uso beats Boogs down now and goes to work while talking trash. Jey cheers Jimmy on and they raise their fingers in the air to boos. Jimmy with more trash talking and wasting time until Boogs, from his knees, presses Jimmy up above his head. Boogs keeps Uso above his head while getting straight on his feet, then launches Uso with a big fall-away slam.

Theory comes walking down the ramp as fans boo him. Theory grabs a soda from a fan at ringside, then throws it on McAfee. McAfee seethes and wants to chase Theory away but Cole calms him down. Theory taunts McAfee and backs up the ramp but WWE United States Champion Finn Balor runs down and drops him from behind. Balor tosses Theory into the ring and they brawl, along with The Usos, Nakamura and Boogs. McAfee cheers Balor on as the referee calls for the bell. We go back to commercial.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Austin Theory vs. Rick Boogs, Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE United States Champion Finn Balor

Back from the break and Cole says Adam Pearce booked a six-man match during the commercial. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are on one side of the ring with Austin Theory, while WWE United States Champion Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs stare them down. Nakamura unloads on Jey Uso to start now, giving him Good Vibrations in the corner.

Nakamura with a high knee in the corner. They go back and forth and in comes Theory to boos. Theory drops a big knee for a 2 count. Theory charges but Nakamura drops him with a knee to the gut. Boogs tags in and presses Theory high above his head. Theory slides out and rocks Boogs, then takes him to the corner. Theory taunts McAfee some but Boogs man-handles him in the middle of the ring as McAfee eats it up. Boogs keeps rag-dolling Theory and finally hits a fall-away slam for a 2 count.

Balor tags in and takes over on Theory, chopping him and punching him. Balor sends Theory to the corner and unloads, beating him up some more. Balor with a takedown and a basement dropkick for a close 2 count. They run the ropes and Balor kicks Theory. Theory distracts the referee, allowing The Usos to drop Balor with a cheap shot. Theory goes back to work on Balor, sending him to the floor. Jimmy Uso tags in and slams Balor face-first into the announce table. Jimmy brings it back in for a quick pin attempt.

Jimmy chokes Balor with the middle rope now, allowing Jey to nail a cheap shot. Theory taunts McAfee from the apron some more. Balor fights Jimmy off and tries to make a tag. Balor keeps fighting Uso and reaching for a tag but he gets dropped in the heels’ corner. Balor gets dumped back to the floor. The Usos and Theory taunt McAfee as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jimmy works on Balor in the corner but hits the ring post when he charges in and Balor moves. Jey tags in and stomps to prevent a tag, then knocks Boogs off the apron. Uso taunts Nakamura to boos. Jey goes to slam Balor but he gets back-dropped. Balor with a basement dropkick to Uso. Nakamura rallies and waits for the tag. Theory and Nakamura tag in at the same time. Nakamura unloads on Theory and both of The Usos. Nakamura with kicks and punches to Theory now. McAfee thanks him.

Nakamura keeps control and hits the sliding German suplex to Theory for a big pop. The Usos stop Nakamura from pinning Theory with a double superkick. Boogs sends the champs over the top rope to the floor. They pull Boogs out and send him into the steel ring steps. Balor waits for a tag now as Nakamura slowly recovers and Theory stalks him. Theory leaps to stop the tag but he’s too late. Balor unloads on Theory, sends him to the floor and nails a huge dive to the floor, landing on his feet.

Balor brings Theory back in and hits a Slingblade, then the corner dropkick. Balor goes to the top for Coup de Grace but The Usos run interference. Balor kicks them away but Theory jumps up and crotches him in the corner. Theory looks at McAfee and then drops Balor with The ATL in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winners: Austin Theory and The Usos

– After the match, Theory stands tall in the ring as his music hits. He taunts McAfee. McAfee has had enough as he comes to the apron and has words with McAfee. Theory dares him to come in the ring and fight. Cole walks over to the apron and talks McAfee down and back to the announce table. The announcers hype WrestleMania.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Happy Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss for another Happy Talk segment. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Moss talks about this being the happiest Happy Talk because he won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal tonight. Corbin interrupts and reminds everyone how he won the same match in 2016. Corbin is really happy, actually euphoric, because he has Drew McIntyre’s sword, Angela. He shows us a video package with footage of how he got the sword. Corbin brags about his WrestleMania moments, including how he retired WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Corbin says this sword is his good luck for WrestleMania, but not that he needs it. He goes on and says this sword is named after McIntyre’s mom, but we should give it a better name, how about Euphoric?

Corbin says he has a joke – what do the sword and McIntyre’s mom have in common? Drew lost both of them, Corbin says. Fans boo the bad joke. The music hits and out comes McIntyre and he’s ready to fight. Corbin sends Moss to stop Drew but Drew drops him with one right hand at ringside. Drew brings a steel chair in the ring and they face off. Drew swings the chair like a baseball bat, decking Corbin and knocking the sword out of his hands. Drew starts destroying the Happy Talk set now as Corbin and Moss look on from ringside. Drew takes the sword and splits a table with it. Drew paces around the ring and seethes as Corbin and Moss look on. Cole hypes McIntyre vs. Corbin for WrestleMania Saturday.

Cole and McAfee go over the WrestleMania 38 card again. McIntyre stands tall with his sword as the music hits and the pyro goes off. WrestleMania SmackDown goes off the air with McIntyre staring down Corbin and Moss.

