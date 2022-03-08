wXw Germany issued the following press release on Twitter announcing that four wrestlers/staffers who participated in the promotion’s recent 16 Carat Gold tournament have tested positive for COVID-19. wXw does not mention any names, but advises anyone who attended to take a test immediately.
The statement reads: “During the morning 4 wrestlers/staffers had positive screening tests. The participants had tested negative directly before or during #wXw16Carat . To be on the safe side, we recommend that visitors do a test if they haven’t already done so.”
ROH world champion Jonathan Gresham was the winner of 16 Carat Gold. We’ll keep you updated on the situation as it develops.
Im Laufe des Vormittags haben 4 Wrestler/Staffer positive Schnelltests gehabt. Die Beteiligten hatten direkt vor bzw. während #wXw16Carat negativ getestet.
Wir empfehlen Besuchern zur Sicherheit einen Test zu machen, so dies noch nicht geschehen ist.
— wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) March 8, 2022