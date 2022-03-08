wXw Germany issued the following press release on Twitter announcing that four wrestlers/staffers who participated in the promotion’s recent 16 Carat Gold tournament have tested positive for COVID-19. wXw does not mention any names, but advises anyone who attended to take a test immediately.

The statement reads: “During the morning 4 wrestlers/staffers had positive screening tests. The participants had tested negative directly before or during #wXw16Carat . To be on the safe side, we recommend that visitors do a test if they haven’t already done so.”

ROH world champion Jonathan Gresham was the winner of 16 Carat Gold. We’ll keep you updated on the situation as it develops.