Xavier Wood Campaigning To Become Host Of Returning G4 Cable Network

WWE superstar Xavier Woods took to Twitter to begin a campaign to become the regular host of the returning G4 cable network. The former multi-time tag champion writes, “Hello @g4tv – I am officially putting in my bid to host any/every single one of your shows. I have a gaming channel called @UpUpDwnDwn I am a wrestler for
@wwe Undergrad degree in both Psychology and Philosophy Masters degree in child psychology. Thank you for reading.”
Woods later released a video on Twitter addressing G4 directly, and showcasing his unique gaming collection. Check it out below.
