Xavier Woods appeared on “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, the latest King of the Ring tournament winner discussed planning for the future with outside projects after he’s done wrestling.

“I don’t want to be just a wrestler. I never wanted to be just a wrestler. Wrestling is fantastic. I will love it until the day that I take my last breath and for two more minutes afterwards. I do understand that at some point, I won’t be able to do this anymore. My body is finite. My career in wrestling is finite. I think that it’s something you have to look at head on as far as what that next chapter of life looks like. I feel like I’ve been lucky enough, this generation has been lucky enough, to learn from the previous generation and the things they taught us, and the knowledge that they’ve bestowed down upon us so that we don’t make the same mistakes, and so we navigate roads differently. People will randomly ask, ‘What do you think the best generation of wrestling is?’ I think it’s this generation because the previous generation did their job of teaching us how to be better. Then hopefully, we do our job of teaching the next generation how to be better than us.

So if every generation isn’t the best generation of wrestling, then that means the previous generation is not doing their job. I think for this generation of performers and athletes all around the world, I think we are doing a very good job of branching out from that old stereotype of wrestlers are just guys and girls with muscles who punch each other in the face. Yes, we are that, but we also have college degrees. Some of us have masters. Some of us own businesses. Everybody has their hands in something and we’re much more than what you get to see on RAW, SmackDown, or NXT. That to me is beautiful because I know I didn’t get hired because I was 6’5” and 280. I got hired because of what’s up here in my head. If I can use that creativity to create a new space for myself, ala in the gaming world, ala hopefully in the music world, that’s just showing people that, again, we’re not just wrestlers and any wrestling company essentially turns into a star factory because now you have these skills.”