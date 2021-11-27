WWE superstar King Xavier Woods recently spoke with BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani about a number of different topics, most notably the clip that surfaced of Woods during a live broadcast of his G4 show, which many assumed was the New Day member reacting to the latest round of released by WWE.

Woods confirms that to be the case, stating that it always sucks to hear that kind of news.

“Yeah. It sucks dude, it sucks cause those people are my friends and some of those guys didn’t even get a chance to have a match on TV. So, it always sucks hearing that news. I saw that floating around too, somebody sent it to me and I legit actually didn’t take a second cause I knew we still had an hour left of the live stream. That is my job, I have to do my job but I also have to check on my friends and make sure that people are okay.”

Says it sucks not working with his friends anymore:

“I’m not trying to say like, ‘me, me,’ like no, it’s just, obviously, it happens. It’s a job, it happens everywhere but it doesn’t make it suck any less when you’re not working with your friends anymore.”

You can check out the full clip below.

