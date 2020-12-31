Xia Li and Boa are returning to WWE NXT next week at New Year’s Evil with their new gimmicks.

Tonight’s NXT episode, the last show of 2020, featured the final mystery vignette from the transformation of Li and Boa. A “Next Week” graphic aired at the end of the segment, announcing their returns for New Year’s Evil next week.

This week’s segment saw Boa and Li on their knees, wearing white robes, as their ShiFu master looked on. The hooded mystery woman painted new markings on their faces, and then blew smoke in their faces. The mystery person then opened a curtain to reveal a bright light. Li and Boa followed her into the light as the a Chinese symbol and the graphic for next week flashed on the screen.

It looks like we will see the reveal of the mystery woman that has been featured in these segments with Li and Boa. Rumors are that this is Japanese legend and former Mae Young Classic competitor Meiko Satomura, who was reportedly hired to work NXT UK behind-the-scenes and in the ring earlier this year, or NXT Superstar Karen Q, who has been recovering from a broken leg. It should be noted that these names are just rumored.

Boa and Li began this mysterious storyline back in early October, and as it got darker it became popular with fans on social media.

Stay tuned for more on the Li and Boa storyline.

Below is video of tonight’s segment, along with an updated look at the NXT New Year’s Evil line-up:

Host: Dexter Lumis

NXT Title Match

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Finn Balor (c)

Last Woman Standing Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Fight Pit

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher

Karrion Kross with Scarlett vs. Damian Priest

Xia Li and Boa return from their transformation

