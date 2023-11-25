Everybody wants to hang with the champ.

Even Zac Efron.

AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who also worked on the new film, “The Iron Claw,” starring Zac Efron, took to Twitter (X) this weekend to show off some photos of himself and the top actor.

“The Devil” shared photos of himself in a wig from the film alongside Efron, who posed with MJF’s AEW World Championship belt.

Check out the tweet via the post embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter (X) page of MJF.

“The Iron Claw” featuring Zac Efron is scheduled to hit theaters on December 22, 2023.