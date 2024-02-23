Zack Sabre Jr. vows to become a world champion for NJPW.

The top British Superstar spoke on this topic in his post-match comments following his victory over Yuji Nagata at this morning’s New Beginning event in Sapporo. ZSJ believes that with several top talents (Will Ospreay & Kazuchika Okada) moving on, it is his time to cement his status as the promotion’s top act.

Moving on, New Beginning. There’s not really that many new beginnings in this series, is there? Same old bollocks. But one thing that’s gonna be very new from next month, we’re gonna have ourselves a new challenger because I’m gonna win the New Japan Cup for the third time, for the third bloody time. Third time’s a charm. Who am I gonna be facing? Will it be SANADA, the most handsome man in New Japan Pro-Wrestling? A much more interesting, technically proficient and skilled wrestler? That will be much more exciting for me. But I’ll take immense satisfaction from taking the championship from Naito. I’ve beaten Naito more than he’s had dodgy haircuts. But I’ve never beaten him for an IWGP Championship, let alone the top championship in all of, not only Japanese professional wrestling, but all of professional wrestling. I don’t really care if it’s SANADA or Naito. The most important thing is, things are gonna bloody change. Ospreay, he’s out of here. Bye-bye, Okada. You’re gone this weekend. We’ve got a lot of young talented wrestlers, but they’re babies. They’re little puppies. They’re not fucking ready yet. Who’s ready? Zack Sabre Jr. This is my year. This is everything my career’s been building up to. I’m gonna become IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, and I’ll lead New Japan, not only into a new era, but new Strong Style.

ZSJ lost the NJPW TV Title to Hiroshi Tanahashi at WrestleKingdom 18 back in January. However, The Ace lost the title after only 50-days to Matt Riddle at New Beginning. Check out ZSJ’s full comments below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)