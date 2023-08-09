Zack Sabre Jr has wrestled for some of the top promotions in the world, including WWE and NJPW. He is slated to work at Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2.

The NJPW World Television Champion is currently working the NJPW G1 Climax 33 tournament.

In a backstage segment after a recent match, he noted how he has turned down contracts with all the major American promotions because of his dedication to NJPW.

“Seven years. Seven years to get out of the block stage. I’ve won tournaments all over the world. For some reason, I couldn’t get out of the bloody block stage until now. Until now. You listen. This company’s desperate. Desperate for the Reiwa Three Musketeers to be the new face of this company. Well, guess what? They couldn’t make it. Who else? Who else is through? The Assassin? Willy No-Brains? I tell you what, mate. You’re not gonna be the first British G1 winner. Zack Sabre Jr. is. Who else we got? Giant Gonzalez? Hikukeo? Nothing inside. One of these idiots is joining us. How many more chances? How many more chances does this old guy need? The Musketeers, you’re talking about the changing of the guard. Behave. What New Japan needs has been staring them in the face for seven years. I turned down contracts with all the major American companies. I’ve dedicated my whole adult life to Japanese pro wrestling. You want to talk about dedication, who this company should get behind? I’m not even on the fucking posters for this tour. That changes when I win it. Right now, I’m reminding every single one of you why I’m one of the best wrestlers in the world. When I win the G1 Climax, I’ll prove that I am the best wrestler in the world,” Sabre Jr. said.

