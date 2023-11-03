British superstar and current NJPW Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. was recently interviewed by NJPW, where the Octopus spoke about his admiration for Bryan Danielson. Check out what ZSJ had to say about The American Dragon in the highlights beow.

Recalls the match he had against Danielson in Germany:

People often ask me about self reflection at different points of my career, and it’s hard to do in the moment. But I did allow myself a bit of time to think before the bell went in Seattle (at WrestleDream). We had wrestled in Germany in wXw as well, but the match that had a real influence on my career was that Triple X Wrestling match in Coventry. The Tam O’shanter pub (laughs).

On the influence Danielson has had on his career:

I’m still grateful to Triple X for giving me an opportunity I was nowhere near ready for at that time. And for Bryan (Danielson) as well. He could easily have phoned it in, gone through the motions, but he treated me as someone deserving of all his energy. I bought the first Ring of Honor tape back in the day, so I don’t think there’s another American wrestler who’s had such an influence on me, directly and indirectly.

How their match at WrestleDream did not settle the argument as to who is the best technical wrestler: