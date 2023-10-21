– Ahead of his AEW return, Danhausen is featured in a new Ringside Collectibles Exclusive offering. The action figure outlet announced the new “Very Nice, Very Evil Danhausen Ringside Exclusive” set is in stock. For more information, visit RingsideCollectibles.com.

– LWO’s Zelina Vega and Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai are back with the latest installment of their “ZELVX and CHARLIE GIRL” podcast. Episode five of the show, dubbed “Spooky Encounters,” features the WWE Superstars talking Halloween, as they bring in a special guest and get spooky talking about paranormal hauntings and encounters. Check out the complete 35-minute episode of the show embedded below courtesy of the official YouTube channel of the program.

– Speaking of WWE Superstars’ YouTube channels, The New Day’s Xavier Woods has returned with the latest offering from the UpUpDownDown gaming channel. In his latest entry, which dropped on Friday, the longtime WWE Superstar unboxes the newest offering from Meta including its high-resolution mixed-reality headset, comfortable controllers, and unparalleled internal hardware, plus playtests the headset with the augmented reality game First Encounters. Check out the complete video embedded below.