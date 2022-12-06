WWE will determine new #1 contenders on next week’s RAW episode.

Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley has been announced for next Monday night. The winner will earn a future title shot from WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.

Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss will also take place on next week’s RAW with the winner earning a future title shot from RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Bayley earned her spot in the match by winning tonight’s Triple Threat over Asuka and Rhea Ripley, while Bliss earned her spot by winning the main event Triple Threat over Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY vs. Candice LeRae will also take place next week.

Below is the current line-up for next Monday’s RAW from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY vs. Candice LeRae

* Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley to determine the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

* Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley to determine the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

