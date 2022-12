WWE taped this year’s Tribute to the Troops special last month after SmackDown went off the air.

The 20th anniversary of the event will air later today, Saturday, December 17 at 2:30pm ET on FOX. WWE taped the following three matches for the special:

*Drew McIntyre & Sheamus & Ricochet vs. Imperium.

*Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Tamina & Emma.

*Braun Strowman vs. LA Knight.

