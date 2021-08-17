Last night IMPACT returned to Skyway Studios in Nashville for their latest round of television tapings for their show on AXS (full results here), with another set of tapings scheduled for this evening.

During those tapings Josh Alexander held an open challenge for his X-Division championship, which was answered by a former holder of the title, Jake Crist. This was Crist’s first appearance for IMPACT since being released by the company back in January.

It is not known whether Crist has officially returned to IMPACT, or if this was just a one-time appearance. His matchup with Alexander will most likely air in late August or early September.