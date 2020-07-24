A.J. Styles On If He’d Consider Working For AEW

During a recent Twitch broadcast, A.J. Styles dismissed the idea that he’d be interested in working for AEW. Here’s what he had to say:

As far as AEW is concerned, never say never, right? But I think once my career is done, I’m hopefully just going to work for WWE in some capacity. What would I do? I’d like to be a recruiter, go scout some guys. I think that would be fun. I would have no problem going to the indies. I know we have scouts going to weightlifting contests and what not to get these big guys.

Credit: Twitch. H/T WrestlingInc.