IMPACT Wrestling star and former X-Division champion Ace Austin recently spoke with WrestleZone about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on being compared to the famous X-Men character Gambit, and why he started leaning into that comparison to better his on-screen persona. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says the references to the X-Men character Gambit were entirely accidental:

That was accidental. I really wasn’t going for Gambit at first, but when I chose my color scheme and I put the whole presentation together… I started training when I was 17 and I had an idea. I got my first set of gear when I was still 17 and then I debuted when I was 18, that was the rule in Pennsylvania at the time. When I put this whole presentation together, that’s when fans started coming to me and saying ‘Oh I love the Gambit reference, I love the Gambit vibes.’

Why he started to merge the Gambit vibes into his character:

That’s kinda when I realized how on the nose it was, so I kinda leaned into it after that. When you’re first starting out, it’s good to find a niche to fit in. The comic books, superhero things have always been such a huge influence in my life. Superheros and Pro Wrestling had the biggest influence on my life growing up. It was a great way to merge the two and it really helped me get my feet off the ground and it helped me out with merchandising and it all worked.

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)