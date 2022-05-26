Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Las Vegas featured ROH TV champion Samoa Joe taking on Kyle O’Reilly in the semifinals of the first ever Owen Hart Memorial tournament, with the winner moving on to the finals to face Adam Cole at Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

After a competitive back-and-forth it would be Joe who picked up the victory after trapping O’Reilly in the Coquina Clutch. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

.@SamoaJoe and @KORCombat just unloading hands and kicks on each other in this #OwenHart Foundation Tournament Semifinal match! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/2YSAyknmfC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022

Both these men just fighting their hearts out here in this #OwenHart Foundation Tournament Semifinal match! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! @samoajoe | @KORCombat pic.twitter.com/j3QUnlMcqy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022

.@SamoaJoe puts @KORCombat to sleep to advance to the #OwenHart Foundation Tournament Finals this Sunday LIVE on PPV at #AEWDoN Double or Nothing! What an incredible night of action here at #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/OEpd96gZqR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022

UPDATED CARD FOR DOUBLE OR NOTHING:

AEW World Title Match

CM Punk vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Triple Threat

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Jurassic Express (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Anna Jay vs. Jade Cargill (c)

The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals

Adam Cole vs. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe

The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Finals

Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander or Ruby Soho

Anarchy In The Arena Match

The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard) vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson

Trios Match

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix)

The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks

The Buy-In Pre-show

Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and Mark Sterling