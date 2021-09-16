During his interview with TV Insider, Adam Cole refuted the rumor that the WWE pitched him to be a manager on the main roster. Here’s what he had to say:

I personally have never heard anything regarding that. I touched base a little bit on how my meeting with Vince McMahon went really well. We talked for about 30 minutes. He had a lot of complimentary things to say. As far as hearing that specific thing, that was not something I heard about. My four years with NXT was fantastic. My four years with WWE was awesome, but at the end of the day, I wanted to end up with AEW. Now that I’m here, I’m stoked.

Credit: TV Insider. H/T 411Mania.