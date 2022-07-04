AEW superstar Adam Cole was a recent guest on the Kurt Angle Show, where Cole discussed a number of different topics, including how he still stays in touch with Triple H and Shawn Michaels, and why he felt like he was never actually going to the main roster when he was in WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he still stays in touch with Triple H and Shawn Michaels:

“I still, to this day, keep in conversation, in touch with both of them. All of it is just, ‘Hey, how are you? Thinking of you, wishing you the best.’ That type of thing.”

How there wasn’t much of a discussion about him going to the main roster:

“There wasn’t a huge discussion from either of them about going to Raw or SmackDown. Not as in it was an uncomfortable thing to talk about, but I guess the way I’ll put it is there really was a core group of guys in NXT that was so laser-focused on that one thing, making NXT special. I think they knew and they, themselves weren’t even thinking about it as well. I think, also, especially with NXT trying to be this new show on Wednesdays, they probably would’ve been nervous or scared of the idea of like, ‘Oh my god, they just took four of our top NXT stars, now what’re we going to do?’”

