AEW has announced the full lineup for this evening’s edition of their weekly Youtube episodic, Dark: Elevation. In action will be top stars like Best Friends, The Dark Order, and former women’s champion Hikaru Shida. Check it out below.

-Anna Jay vs. Megan Myers

-Satnam Singh/Jay Lethal vs. Ryan Jones/Cage Alexander

-Isaiah Broner/GPA vs. Best Friends

-Yuka Sakazaki/Hikaru Shida vs. Laynie Luck/Heather Reckless

-Project MONIX vs. Anthony Ogogo

-The Dark Order vs. The Factory