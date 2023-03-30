Adam Cole is back Bay Bay.

The former NXT triple-crown champion defeated Daniel Garcia in the main event of this evening’s AEW Dynamite, where he picked up the win after landing his signature Boom knee strike.

.@adamcolepro victorious in his return to the ring tonight on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/MCGKPAsQHJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 30, 2023

This was Cole’s first matchup since last summer’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where he suffered a concussion that nearly ended his career. Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.