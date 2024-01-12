Adam Copeland drops a name he believes would have been a terrific pro-wrestler.

The AEW superstar spoke with Entertainment Weekly to promote the upcoming Disney+ series Percy Jackson and The Olympians, where he portrays the role of Ares, The God Of War. During his interview Copeland explains why Ares would have made a terrific competitor in the world of professional wrestling.

He’s supposed to be the god of war, so he’s going to be a god of physicality. My other gig is very much based on physical theater, so they definitely coincide. I think Ares would’ve made one heck of a wrestler. There’s a moment where he ups the intensity, and I was definitely dipping into my wrestling playbook for that.

