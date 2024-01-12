WWE is working on a new project to honor Bray Wyatt, who tragically passed away back in the summer of 2023.

PW Insider has verified that WWE has been actively involved in a project about The Eater of Worlds throughout the week. As part of this initiative, Bo Dallas (Bray’s brother) was interviewed as he was present in Pittsburgh where Callosum Studio is located. The report also notes that Jason Baker, the creator of the Bray Wyatt Fiend mask and possibly the Uncle Howdy mask, was involved in this venture as well. It is plausible that WWE shot some content at Callosum Studio.

The nature of this project remains uncertain, with no indication of whether it is intended for WWE Digital platforms like YouTube or if it marks the commencement of a more significant venture for WWE Network, A&E, and similar platforms.