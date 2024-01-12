WWE issued the following press release announcing details for the Royal Rumble superstore that will be up and around on Royal Rumble weekend. The store will be located inside Raymond James Stadium.
Shop the largest collection of Royal Rumble merchandise at the official Royal Rumble Superstore in Tampa! Located at Raymond James Stadium, here is your chance to shop exclusive Royal Rumble merchandise, including Replica championship titles, Superstar apparel, signed memorabilia, collectibles, mini-titles, and so much more!
For the first time ever, the WWE Universe can view the livestream of Fanatics LIVE in person on Saturday, January 27 & Sunday, January 28. Hosted by Tyler Breeze and featuring appearances from your favorite Superstars, Join WWE on Fanatics Live for you chance to win exclusive WWE collectibles and autographed memorabilia through live auctions, breaks and giveaways!
The Royal Rumble Superstore is a Fanatics experience that will be free and open to the public.
Location
Raymond James Stadium
Lot D Entrance
4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33607
Superstore Hours
Thursday, Jan. 25 – 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 26 – 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 27 – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 28 – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Monday, January 29 – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Fanatics LIVE hosted by Tyler Breeze
Saturday, Jan. 27 – 10:30 a.m.
Sunday, Jan. 28 – 1 p.m.
BELOW IS THE UPDATED LINEUP FOR THE ROYAL RUMBLE PREMIUM LIVE EVENT:
WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match:
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight
WWE United States Championship Match:
Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens
Men’s Royal Rumble Match
Women’s Royal Rumble Match