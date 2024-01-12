WWE issued the following press release announcing details for the Royal Rumble superstore that will be up and around on Royal Rumble weekend. The store will be located inside Raymond James Stadium.

Shop the largest collection of Royal Rumble merchandise at the official Royal Rumble Superstore in Tampa! Located at Raymond James Stadium, here is your chance to shop exclusive Royal Rumble merchandise, including Replica championship titles, Superstar apparel, signed memorabilia, collectibles, mini-titles, and so much more!

For the first time ever, the WWE Universe can view the livestream of Fanatics LIVE in person on Saturday, January 27 & Sunday, January 28. Hosted by Tyler Breeze and featuring appearances from your favorite Superstars, Join WWE on Fanatics Live for you chance to win exclusive WWE collectibles and autographed memorabilia through live auctions, breaks and giveaways!

The Royal Rumble Superstore is a Fanatics experience that will be free and open to the public.

Location

Raymond James Stadium

Lot D Entrance

4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33607

Superstore Hours

Thursday, Jan. 25 – 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 26 – 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27 – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 28 – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, January 29 – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Fanatics LIVE hosted by Tyler Breeze

Saturday, Jan. 27 – 10:30 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 28 – 1 p.m.