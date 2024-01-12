Yesterday, WrestleVotes released a tweet revealing that WWE was considering calling the alliance between Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits “The Pride,” as the group had been together for several months without a name.

Today, Lashley updated his X (Twitter) profile as the “Leader of The Pride,” a confirmation of WrestleVotes report. WWE officially filed to trademark the name back in September of 2023.

The Pride was attacked by Karrion Kross and The Authors of Pain on the January 5th edition of WWE SmackDown. The two groups are set for a collision course as WWE continues its journey towards the Royal Rumble.