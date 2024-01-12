A new segment has been confirmed for this evening’s Homecoming edition of AEW Rampage.
Matt Hardy took to social media and writes, “On top of it being an action packed #AEWRampage tonight, you’ll hear exclusively from the #LivingLegends, The Hardys, along with our newest brother, Mark Briscoe! The Brethren addresses the Trios division at 10pm ET on @TNTdrama. @JEFFHARDYBRAND @SussexCoChicken.”
UPDATED LINEUP FOR TONIGHT’S RAMPAGE:
-Eddie Kingston vs. Wheeler Yuta for the AEW Continental Crown Championship
-Swerve Strickland vs. Matt Sydal
-Hikaru Shida vs. Queen Aminata
-Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds) vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Jake Hager
-The Hardys and Mark Briscoe address the AEW Trios Division