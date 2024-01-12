Elijah discusses his new name.

The former WWE star, who fans knew as Elias, spoke on this topic during a recent interview on the Virtual Gimmick Table with Highspots Superstore. The Drifter explains that he has an affinity for biblical names.

Yeah, that’s exactly right. That’s good. I love all the biblical names, if you can’t tell by now. Elias, Ezekiel, Elijah, you got the Heavy Metal Jesus from my past life, so yeah, that’s where Elijah comes from.

One of Elijah’s crowning moments in WWE was when he made fun of Seattle for no longer having a basketball team on an episode of Raw, a segment that trended heavily online and had the live crowd in Seattle losing their minds. When asked about it he says he would love to get back there to remind the people why he was right.

Of course, yeah. I would love to get back out there and let them know exactly how I feel.

Elijah was released by WWE back in September of 2020.

