Sting responds to Konosuke Takeshita.

Earlier today, Takeshita took to social media to write how much he enjoyed working with Sting over the last few weeks, including a trios match at Worlds End and a Tornado Tag match on this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. His full post reads, “To be honest, it was very special to be able to fight against Sting. Sting vs Great Muta VHS had a huge impact on me as a kid. Thanks.”

The Icon has since responded to Takeshita by comparing him to Muta, adding that he has all the tools to be the next major Japanese megastar. His post reads, “Another Great Muta in the making. He has all the tools, for sure.”

You can check out the exchange below.

Another Great Muta in the making. He has all the tools, for sure. https://t.co/spzC26sWql — Sting (@Sting) January 12, 2024

Sting will be wrestling his final matchup at AEW Revolution 2024. While not yet confirmed reports are that the match will be Sting and Darby Allin against The Young Bucks.