Eddie Kingston gives his thoughts on bosses, specifically AEW President Tony Khan, going on Twitter tirades.

This comes after Tony Khan took shots at WWE for a storyline involving Jinder Mahal, and how he was criticized for similar booking with FTW Champion HOOK. Kingston was asked about this during a recent interview with ESPR, where he gave the following response:

To me, you do what you want to do. It ain’t my business. A lot of us have forgotten lessons we learned as kids. If you have nothing nice to say, don’t say it at all. Don’t be a tattle tale. Simple things like that, that we learned as kids. Growing up in New York, I was always taught, mind your own business. Don’t worry about nobody else. Don’t worry about no one else’s house, clean your own house first before you try to do anything with anybody else.

Regardless of what Kingston thinks about his boss, one thing that is for certain is that he plans on hurting Wheeler Yuta on this evening’s AEW Rampage. Kingston will be defending his Continental Crown Championship against the Blackpool Combat Club member in the show’s main event.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)