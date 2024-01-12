A new matchup has been announced for this Saturday’s AEW Collision in Virginia.
The House of Black (Buddy Matthews, Malakai Black, Brody King) will be taking on FTR and Daniel Garcia in Trios Action. This comes after Black and Matthews took on FTR in tag team action on last week’s Collision.
Tomorrow, 1/13/24@ChartwayArena Norfolk, VA
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
Live on @TNTdrama 8pm ET/7pm CT@DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR FTR + @GarciaWrestling vs House of Black@malakaiblxck @Brodyxking @SNM_Buddy
After weeks of tensions between these six men, they collide TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/fpt2cWJBqI
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 12, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR COLLISION:
-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Red Velvet
-Adam Copeland open challenge
-We’ll hear from Adam Page
-FTR & Daniel Garcia vs. The House of Black
-Brian Cage & Gates of Agony vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles