A new matchup has been announced for this Saturday’s AEW Collision in Virginia.

The House of Black (Buddy Matthews, Malakai Black, Brody King) will be taking on FTR and Daniel Garcia in Trios Action. This comes after Black and Matthews took on FTR in tag team action on last week’s Collision.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR COLLISION:

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Red Velvet

-Adam Copeland open challenge

-We’ll hear from Adam Page

-FTR & Daniel Garcia vs. The House of Black

-Brian Cage & Gates of Agony vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles